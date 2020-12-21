$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 million to $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sol-Gel Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

