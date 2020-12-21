ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00141469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00752261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00176810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00384943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00072617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00111614 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.