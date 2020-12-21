JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $132,955.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $26.19 or 0.00114372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,400 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

