Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.17.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.63. 563,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.45. The company has a market cap of C$522.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -50.90%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

