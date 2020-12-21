Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $163.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.40 million to $168.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $272.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Exterran by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 944.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $114,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.45. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

