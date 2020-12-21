AllSafe Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $137,951.61 and approximately $722.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003160 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 155.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

