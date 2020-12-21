Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

