Analyzing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -23.91% -31.98% -17.94% Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardlytics and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 3 2 0 2.17 Zoom Video Communications 2 11 13 0 2.42

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $77.17, suggesting a potential downside of 46.09%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $435.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Volatility & Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $210.43 million 18.68 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -190.85 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 187.64 $25.31 million $0.09 4,539.00

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Cardlytics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

