$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020


Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

