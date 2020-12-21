Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBNKF. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,621. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

