Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBNKF. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,621. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

