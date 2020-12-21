Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 1,756.2% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $484.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.