Alchemy Pay Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $1.60 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00299489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00046127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

