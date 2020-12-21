Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Capitalization of $44,955.68

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Elysian has a market capitalization of $44,955.68 and $241,691.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00362782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

