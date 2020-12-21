Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 1,130 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,831. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

