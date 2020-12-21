Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 1,130 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EVBN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,831. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
