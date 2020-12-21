Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 4991674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.42.

About Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

