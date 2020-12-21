VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.88

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 3621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

About VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

