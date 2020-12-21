First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.55

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 1646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,145,000 after purchasing an additional 532,736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

