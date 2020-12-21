Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.00

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 276031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The company has a market cap of £104.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Company Profile (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

