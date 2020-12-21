Aave (AAVE) One Day Volume Hits $234.02 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Aave has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $990.42 million and $234.02 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $82.54 or 0.00361352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Alterdice, Binance and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,999,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

