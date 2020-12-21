StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $307,505.27 and approximately $114.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Coindeal, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,258,059,960 coins and its circulating supply is 16,844,865,606 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Graviex, STEX, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

