$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products also reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. 13,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,242. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

