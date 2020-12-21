$386.28 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce $386.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $117.54. 4,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.