$820.48 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report sales of $820.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $857.90 million. Albemarle reported sales of $992.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 27.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Albemarle by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $146.11.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

