Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.34 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $38.76. 85,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.