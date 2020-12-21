Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.22 Million

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce $429.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.75 million. Plantronics posted sales of $384.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

PLT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,438. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plantronics by 597.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

