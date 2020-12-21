Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0268 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005325 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,667,325 coins and its circulating supply is 197,287,711 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.