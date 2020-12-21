cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Cap of $31.50 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $3,149.66 or 0.13791781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $31.50 million and $1.57 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00141681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00757519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00166440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00073054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00113117 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

