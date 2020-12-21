SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $134.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as high as $155.67 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

