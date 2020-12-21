Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

