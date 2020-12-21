Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.
CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.14.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,662. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
