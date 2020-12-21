Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.14.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,662. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

