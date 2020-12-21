GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$2.40

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE GGD remained flat at $C$1.92 during trading on Monday. 176,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.70 million and a PE ratio of -480.00. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.98.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

