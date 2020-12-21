Parkgene Price Hits $0.0017 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $501,093.47 and $34.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00354315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

