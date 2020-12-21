Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $14,460.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00141548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00755132 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00166661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00113660 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,715,255,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.