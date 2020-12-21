Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report sales of $101.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.01 million to $102.00 million. SVMK posted sales of $84.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $375.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.64 million to $376.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.54 million, with estimates ranging from $436.38 million to $460.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 13,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,794 shares of company stock valued at $794,108 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SVMK by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SVMK by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.