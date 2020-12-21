Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) will report sales of $75.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $41.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $289.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $291.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $287.43 million, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000.

Shares of NYSE PFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 5,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. Premier Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

