Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $121.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.66 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $481.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $507.55 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.