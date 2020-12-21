Anterix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,789 call options on the company. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 462 call options.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $600,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $15.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

