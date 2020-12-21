Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $130.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $114.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $467.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $467.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $526.08 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $527.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

POWI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.12. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 714.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

