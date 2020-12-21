Britvic (BTVCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Britvic (OTCMKTS: BTVCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

12/2/2020 – Britvic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2020 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/1/2020 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/27/2020 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 900.00 to 950.00.

11/3/2020 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2020 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/22/2020 – Britvic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BTVCY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.1384 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

