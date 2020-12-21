Earneo (RNO) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Earneo has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Earneo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Earneo token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00053688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004769 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Earneo Profile

Earneo is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io

Earneo Token Trading

Earneo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

