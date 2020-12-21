Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.79

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 258127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

