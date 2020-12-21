CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.70

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.70 and last traded at C$59.22, with a volume of 97780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.15.

CCL.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total value of C$77,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,023,600. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,070.

CCL Industries Inc

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

