Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 811320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

