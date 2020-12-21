DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, Bitbox and SWFT. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $143,295.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00350553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025335 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,151,618,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox and Bitmart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

