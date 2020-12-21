Happycoin Price Hits $0.0117 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00455822 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002430 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01748992 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

