Revain Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $991.46 million and $6.48 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00350553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

REV is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

