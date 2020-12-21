HTMLCOIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,648.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $6,648.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,790.94 or 1.00108305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00455822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00625018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00138952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

