Crypto Sports Trading Up 72% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $319,718.55 and approximately $1,374.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

