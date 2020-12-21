Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $405,930.26 and approximately $5,228.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00298650 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.