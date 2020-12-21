MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0252 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $381,697.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00756139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00166515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00114776 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

